Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,701 shares of company stock worth $748,131 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,129,000 after buying an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,223,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Model N has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

