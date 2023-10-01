Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
DNNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.1 %
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.