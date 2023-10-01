Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

