JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $38.11 on Friday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JOYY by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

