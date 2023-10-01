Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
ARBK stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
