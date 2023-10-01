Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

