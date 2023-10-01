B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $197.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $3.97 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.18%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

