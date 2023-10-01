StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.03. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,120 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.