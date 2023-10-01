Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

APLE stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

