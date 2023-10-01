Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

