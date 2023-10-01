CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

