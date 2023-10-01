Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

