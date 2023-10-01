Truist Financial Cuts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $27.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

