Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.96 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

