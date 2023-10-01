Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 5.9 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

GGAL stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.