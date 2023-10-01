Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.