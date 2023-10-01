Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,928 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 98,021 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,830 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,252 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,809 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

