The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $16.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,072 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,241. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.