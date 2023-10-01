Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.69.

Saia Stock Down 0.9 %

Saia stock opened at $398.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Saia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

