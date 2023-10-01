Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $239.43

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.9% during the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $608,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

