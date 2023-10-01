Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hexcel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.