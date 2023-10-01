Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE HWM opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $33,896,000,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

