Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,157 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

