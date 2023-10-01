Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

RHP stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.