Citigroup Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $245.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.20.

NYSE:RBC opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.60.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

