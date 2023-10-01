Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

