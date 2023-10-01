Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

