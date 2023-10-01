Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,980

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,920 ($23.45) to GBX 1,980 ($24.18) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
