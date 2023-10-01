Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

