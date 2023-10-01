Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Barclays upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIYFree Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.