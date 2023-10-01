BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.14.

NYSE BWXT opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

