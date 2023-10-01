Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Direct Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 4.15. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direct Digital by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

