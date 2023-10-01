Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Direct Digital Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 4.15. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
