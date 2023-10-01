Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

SNV stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 12,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $259,774.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,681,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,822,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,338 shares of company stock worth $4,840,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

