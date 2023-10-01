The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.94.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

