ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.40 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

