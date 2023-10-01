Macquarie Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.69. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,472.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 312,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 292,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

