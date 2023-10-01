Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. Desjardins downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 10.43%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

