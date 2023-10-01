CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Bank of America

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

CNX stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

