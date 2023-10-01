BMO Capital Markets Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $307.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.