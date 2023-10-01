Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.