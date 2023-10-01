Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Cadence Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.