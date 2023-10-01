Macquarie Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,188,273 shares of company stock worth $818,962,545. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

