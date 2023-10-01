Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.28.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.97. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

