StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.17.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.