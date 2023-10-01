StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.17.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth about $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

