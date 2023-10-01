Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.53.

RKLB stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

