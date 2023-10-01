Barclays Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $118.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $131.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

