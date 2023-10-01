Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

ETSY stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,905. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

