JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $112.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,081 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

