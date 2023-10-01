ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ESS Tech Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE:GWH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.13. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.04.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 2,979.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
