ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $3.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESS Tech Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:GWH opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.13. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 2,979.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS Tech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESS Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.