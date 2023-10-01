JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $229.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.42.

SBAC stock opened at $200.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

