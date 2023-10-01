Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock opened at $268.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

