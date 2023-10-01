Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

