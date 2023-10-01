Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $285.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.60.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.32. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

